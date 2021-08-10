Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bureau County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. Seek shelter now! Target Area: Bureau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BUREAU COUNTY At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tiskilwa, or near Princeton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Tiskilwa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiskilwa, IL
County
Bureau County, IL
City
Bureau Junction, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy