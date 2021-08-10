Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. Seek shelter now! Target Area: Bureau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BUREAU COUNTY At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tiskilwa, or near Princeton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Tiskilwa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN