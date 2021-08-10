Warsaw Redevelopment Approves Claims, Trash Cans Purchase

The only items on the Warsaw Redevelopment Commission agenda Monday were six claims and the purchase of three trash receptacles for the Buffalo Street Plaza. The claims, all of which were approved, included $5,972.18 from Barnes & Thornburg LLP for legal services ending June 30; $3,912 from A & Z Engineering for professional services for CR 300N and CR 200W improvements; $114.23 from city of Warsaw wastewater for stormwater charge; $16,350 from DLZ for U.S. 30 alignment study services rendered from May 8 to June 11; $10,616.35 from Wessler Engineering for professional services for the Airport Road lift station for June 1-30; and $67,000 from OrthoWorx Inc. for payment No. 6 of the AcceLinx grant.