A father in New York state died trying to save his drowning girlfriend during a family outing.Michael Mayer, 29, died trying to save his partner Carissa Stone, 27, who also perished in a river in Newfield, near Ithaca, where they lived together with their five-year-old son Gunner.They were standing on a nearby plateau with their son and their nine-year-old niece and nephew. All of the children survived the tragic accident, according to local authorities. On 16 July, they confirmed the incident took place on 12 July by Tompkins County undersheriff Jennifer Olin. Typically, the waters at West Branch Cayuga Inlet...