Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Notebook: Montana State approaching 90% vaccination rate

By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana State is expecting to have more than 90% of its team to have taken a COVID-19 vaccine by the first game of the season, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen told media after the third day of fall camp on Monday at Bobcat Stadium. Some players, he added, have yet...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebook#Vaccinations#Bobcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Quarterback Quinn Ewers To Arrive At Ohio State On Saturday

Although it was previously reported that he would be on campus Thursday, soon-to-be Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers told Buckeye Scoop’s Kirk Barton he will arrive on Saturday afternoon instead. How quickly the 6-foot-3 and 206-pounder will be able to contribute for the Buckeyes remains to be seen, however. “(Quarterbacks)...
Orangeburg, SCWIS-TV

SC State football enters preseason with 100% vaccination rate

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State football reaches a goal many programs seem hopeful to achieve, 100-percent team vaccination. Head coach Buddy Pough encouraged his guys to get it, and he says they responded. Pough is grateful for that and to have a fall season. Last year was ripped...
Montana Statemontanasports.com

Montana State University football sets kickoff times

BOZEMAN — On Wednesday afternoon, Montana State football released all the kickoff times for its games this season. The Bobcats start their season against Wyoming at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4. It will be their first game in 623 days. Most of the Bobcats games take place in the afternoon,...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana State expecting FBS transfers to provide boost

With depth and talent, Brent Vigen didn’t see safety as a position that needed help. But the Montana State head coach thought one he used to game plan against while at Wyoming could help his new team. Tre Webb was an all-Mountain West honorable mention at San Jose State, which...
College SportsKHQ Right Now

Mr. Montana State Football Ready to Tackle Season

After taking a year to recover from a knee injury, senior linebacker, Troy Andersen, is ready to play his final season for the Bobcats. The Dillon native has already snagged several preseason titles as a player on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List and a member of the 2021 Preseason All-Big Sky Team. Though he's appreciative of his preseason accolades, his team is what drives him to be his best.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana State Amateur golf champion Joey Lovell hired by Montana State

Montana State has hired Joey Lovell, the most recent Montana State Amateur men's golf champion, to be an assistant golf coach, the Bobcats announced Monday. Lovell was the director of operations at Black Bull Golf Club from 2017 to 2020, and he served as the first assistant golf professional at the club for almost three years before that. He was the head pro at The Idaho Club in his hometown of Sandpoint, Idaho, from 2011 to 2013.
Montana Statemontanasports.com

Montana State volleyball kicks off fall camp

BOZEMAN — (Editor's note: Montana State press release) Returning to a traditional routine is exactly what was needed. And, for the Montana State volleyball team, the return to some normalcy is mentally refreshing as the Bobcats opened fall drills on Monday. “The last year, two years, has taken a toll...
Penn, PAMirror

Penn State football team has high vaccination rate

UNIVERSITY PARK — James Franklin doesn’t expect to achieve a 100 percent vaccine rate for the Penn State football team. Franklin said Wednesday night he’s pleased with the Nittany Lions’ “high” percentage, which he wouldn’t specify and added conversations are ongoing. “I think there’s a handful of guys left (who...
Montana Stateccenterdispatch.com

A breakdown of Montana State's wide receivers before the 2021 season

Montana State returns an experienced receiving corps and hopes to maximize the talent at the position. NC State transfer Matthew McKay, who is slated to start the season behind center for the Bobcats, will have a plethora of weapons who each bring distinctive skills. Contemplating his career, Lance McCutcheon was...
NFLcollege-sports-journal.com

2021 FCS Season Preview: North Dakota State

Coach: Matt Entz (Third Season, 24-3 @ NDSU & overall) Stadium: Fargodome (18,700 capacity) 2021 Spring Record: 7-3 (5-2 MVFC) The NDSU 2021 spring season was the worst team from the Fargo school in the last decade. The Bison still went to the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs but fell at eventual national champion Sam Houston in that round after NDSU defeated Eastern Washington in the first round. Most FCS schools would love to have a quarterfinal playoff type team but when you have won eight national titles in the last decade, this is a down season and this was a team that played 15 true freshmen and 16 redshirt freshmen this spring. Those 31 freshmen accounted for nearly a quarter of the total offensive, defensive and special teams snaps and now are a season into their careers battle tested.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Why the Ohio State Football team will win National Championship in 2021

It has been several years since the Ohio State football team was National Champions, but this year marks another year where the Buckeyes have a strong chance to win it all. The expectations in Columbus are always sky-high. Beat Michigan, win the Big Ten, make the College Football Playoffs, win a National Championship. Those are the goals for this team every year. This year will be no different despite the fact Ohio State will be replacing a lot of skillful players who left for the NFL or graduated. A new quarterback, revamped defense, and new starting running back will not change the goals or expectations of this team.
Blacksburg, VAsportswar.com

2021 Virginia Tech Quarterbacks Preview

What will this offense look like under Braxton Burmeister, Virginia Tech’s fifth different starting quarterback in Fuente’s sixth season in Blacksburg? How does the depth shake out? Let’s answer those questions and more about Tech’s quarterback room.
Montana StateMontana Standard

Montana State notebook: Butte's Tommy Mellott displays versatility; 'ups and downs' from QBs

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen attended a Bobcat Quarterback Club meeting in Butte earlier this year. Naturally, Tommy Mellott came up. Mellott is a freshman quarterback at MSU who attended Butte High and led the Bulldogs to the 2019 Class AA state title game. He’s a star in a town that takes extra pride in successful natives like him, and Butte residents at the BQC meeting wanted to know his status with the Bobcats.
Montana StateKULR8

Montana State Volleyball Stacked with Treasure State Natives

Montana State Volleyball has the most Montanans on their roster since the 1995-96 season with five Treasure State natives on the squad, two of them being Bozeman natives. The Cats open their season at home with an exhibition game against Texas Christian University on Thursday, August 19.
Mississippi State247Sports

NOTEBOOK: Mississippi State closing in on another commitment?

Mississippi State’s 2022 class has taken shape over the last few months. The Bulldogs hold commitments from 17 players currently in the 2022 class, and are still after several others. Today we will talk about a few 2022 players the Bulldogs are after, and a 2023 quarterback prospect that could be a Bulldog target next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy