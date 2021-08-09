Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Staffing shortages causing long lines at businesses inside Atlanta’s airport

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0ZIr_0bMmmXL900

ATLANTA — COVID-19 is getting part of the blame for staffing shortages at Atlanta’s airport.

Those shortages are leaving customers standing in long lines waiting for service.

Business owners at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that this is a problem nationwide.

Now, the airport is holding job fairs to try and bridge the gap.

Customers say they have to deal with flight delays and cancellations, and the long lines don’t help at all.

Jones saw lines Monday at restaurants near the atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson. Customers say the wait for food is frustrating.

“Frustration. Cancellation of flights. It’s just getting out of control,” traveler Reggie Caicedo said.

“I just think they need more help back there,” another traveler said who did not identify themselves.

Staffing shortages are getting the blame for the long lines.

Many employees haven’t returned to work for several reasons, including fear of COVID-19.

The airport is holding monthly job fairs to get positions filled. Still, the long lines persist.

“We live to please and serve the customer. That’s why we’re here,” said Alicia Ivey with Goldbergs Concessions Corporation.

Ivey’s company owns three restaurants at the airport: The Atlanta Braves All-Star Grill, Goldberg’s Bagel and Deli and a Subway.

She told Jones that the staffing shortages are a pain and that the airport and city leaders are doing what they can to attract workers.

She’s also doing her part by going into the community and recruiting workers.

“We’re getting our boots on the ground. We’re talking to people in the faith-based community. Some customers think some people are used to staying home instead of working,” Ivey said.

“It’s going to take time for people to realize they got to go to work,” another traveler said.

Ivey says some workers are discouraged after learning they have to undergo a federal background check and that her colleagues will have to offer more incentives to get people to work.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Braves#Restaurants#Subway#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Ohio theme park guest injured by falling roller coaster part

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio theme park guest was injured Sunday after a piece of a roller coaster fell from the ride and hit her. The woman was standing in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Cedar Point around 4:30 p.m. when a part of it broke off and hit her, The Plain Dealer reported.
Panama City, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Fred to move into the Southeast states

No big change to the Fred impact forecast for our area from what we’ve been thinking since last week. The center of Fred is expected to strike land near Panama City, FL late today or early this evening but tropical storm conditions will start this morning morning, a hurricane force wind gust possible down there. Looks like a strong tropical storm-borderline weak hurricane by landfall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy