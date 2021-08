(Willmar MN-) Carris Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Lucio Minces says there is no rationale for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Minces says it is now more important than ever to get vaccinated because he says the Delta variant is now circulating freely because of those who are not vaccinated. In responding to reports of breakthrough infections in which people who have been vaccinated have become sick, Minces says "The (COVID-19) vaccine works: breakthrough infections have always occurred and will continue to do so."