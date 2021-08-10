Project CommUNITY: Former Miss Collegiate Alabama dedicates anti-bullying book to Birmingham child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To champion her pageant platform, former Miss Collegiate Alabama 2020 Noelia Voigt decided to write a children's book on anti-bullying. While writing the book, Voigt was in search of a main character to inspire the illustrations and storyline. She then came across the story of9-year-old Madison Whitsett, a Birmingham child who sadly took her own life in 2018 after experiencing bullying.