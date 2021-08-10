Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

Police say car that crashed into house was stolen

By Jack Caudill
KEVN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is in custody after a car crashes into a house in Rapid City late Monday morning, knocking a hole in its foundation. Police say it all started a little before noon Monday when the car came in contact with a motorcycle on Mount Rushmore Road. They say the car then headed east on Saint Andrew Street and then crashed into a house at the corner of Saint Andrew and Sixth Street. The next door neighbor was out watering when it happened and said the car came down the street at a high rate of speed and couldn’t make the turn onto Sixth.

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy