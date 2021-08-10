Police say car that crashed into house was stolen

One man is in custody after a car crashes into a house in Rapid City late Monday morning, knocking a hole in its foundation. Police say it all started a little before noon Monday when the car came in contact with a motorcycle on Mount Rushmore Road. They say the car then headed east on Saint Andrew Street and then crashed into a house at the corner of Saint Andrew and Sixth Street. The next door neighbor was out watering when it happened and said the car came down the street at a high rate of speed and couldn’t make the turn onto Sixth.