Halo Infinite has been in the news a lot lately. The game’s launching this Fall, and its first multiplayer beta recently wrapped up, while several details on the game have also been leaking like a faucet of late. From campaign spoilers inadvertently being shared by 343 Industries themselves to mentions of a possible battle royale mode (which could supposedly be connected to the campaign), plenty of potential details about the highly anticipated shooter have come to light. Now, it seems some more multiplayer-related tidbits have leaked as well.