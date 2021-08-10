For players who broke par at Longue Vue, the nasty stuff is right around the corner

Sometimes it feels as if professional golf is made up exclusively of guys like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. Those are the players who receive the most oxygen, get the most airtime and make the lion's share of the money. They're on the commercials and the marketing materials and the tournament promos in every city they visit. They are also the outliers because 99% of professional golf happens outside of their orbit.