For players who broke par at Longue Vue, the nasty stuff is right around the corner
The good news for Jacob Bridgeman, beyond tying the course record at the Longue Vue Club, is he holds the first-round lead of stroke-play qualifying at the 121st U.S. Amateur. Much the same holds true for Mark Goetz, a Greensburg resident who plays out of Hannastown Golf Club. He is a shot behind Bridgeman after a bogey-free round of 64 despite never playing Longue Vue before Sunday's practice round.
