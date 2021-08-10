Cancel
Victoria, TX

Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent increases its distribution

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas—The number of people that need help from the Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent keeps growing. Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent President and VEO Robin Cadle told me that in July they distributed 720,278 pounds of food in their 11-county area. Cadle said that’s equivalent to 600,232. She said that is an 8% increase from last July and a 55% increase from July 2019. In Victoria only, Cadle told me the Food Bank distributed 267,286 pounds, equal to 222,738 meals. She said that is a 90% increase from July 2019 and a 15% increase from the same month last year.

www.crossroadstoday.com

