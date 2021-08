By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots might have found something in undrafted kicker Quinn Nordin. The 22-year-old — who went undrafted in April after playing in just four of Michigan’s six games last season — found a spot on the Patriots’ summer roster, and he’s clearly doing his best to make the most of it. After being perfect in the two practices held within Gillette Stadium in the past couple of weeks, Nordin was nearly perfect again on Thursday night in the Patriots’ preseason opener vs. Washington. Nearly perfect. He got his first opportunity with a 35-yard field goal in the first...