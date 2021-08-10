Two Brothers Charged in the Shooting Death of Chicago Cop Ella French

Brothers Emonte and Eric Morgan have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Officer Ella French, the first female Chicago police officer to be killed in the line of duty since 1988. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder along with a slew of other charges, while brother Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two other charges. The two are scheduled to be in court Tuesday for a bail hearing. Officer French and her partner were shot during a traffic stop Saturday night in West Englewood. Her partner is still in the ICU. French’s brother, Andrew French, told the Chicago Tribune that his sister was a person of integrity who always did the right thing. “God took the wrong kid,” he said. In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot also spoke of Officer French, the first officer to die in the line of duty since the mayor took office in 2019. “A mother lost her daughter last night,” she said. “A brother, his sister. A family, forever shattered. Another continues to keep vigil at a hospital bed, sending up powerful prayers but no doubt fearing the worst.”