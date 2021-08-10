Cancel
Alim McNeill can be 'exceptional,' 1 of 2 rookie starters on Detroit Lions' 1st depth chart

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo rookies are among the projected starters on the Detroit Lions' first depth chart of the summer. First-round pick Penei Sewell, who has taken every first-team rep at right tackle during training camp, and third-round nose tackle Alim McNeill were listed as starters on the depth chart put together by the Lions' media relations department ahead of Friday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

