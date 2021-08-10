Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Details Excitement for Role Was "Crushed" During Filming

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend Amazon Prime Video released their new documentary Val, an intimate documentary about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. Assembled from recently shot material of the actor after his recent health issues and combined with the countless home movies that Kilmer has shot himself over the past decades the film goes in-depth on his most iconic roles and his place as a man in the world today. Among the sequences in the film that are movie-specific is naturally 1995's Batman Forever which saw Kilmer take on the titular role. In the doc, featuring narration written by Kilmer but performed by his son Jack, he opens up about his time on the film, which he didn't enjoy.

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Jim Carrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Day#Batman Forever#Amazon Prime Video#Batman Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesPopculture

Val Kilmer Reveals the Reason He Didn't Want to Do 'Top Gun'

Val Kilmer's career could have looked a lot different had he followed his initial gut feeling on Top Gun. The New York Post reports that the 61-year-old actor said in his recently released documentary Val that when he was first approached about the movie, he didn't want to do it.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Sherlock Star Regrets Appearing In Controversial Episode

The longer Sherlock went on, the more it tended to divide opinion with its jarring plot twists and stretching of the show’s in-universe logic, but it always boasted a rabid fanbase desperate for more. The BBC smash hit only comprised of thirteen episodes stretched out over seven years, and even though we haven’t seen the dynamic duo of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reunited since January 2017, talk of another installment still crops up every now and again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This "Mrs. Doubtfire" Kid Quit Hollywood 20 Years Ago. See Lisa Jakub Now.

The 1993 family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire follows Robin Williams' character Daniel Hillard, a man so desperate to spend time with his kids amid his divorce that he transforms himself into the ideal housekeeper and nanny. Though his performance got the most attention, countless young viewers related to Lydia (Lisa Jakub), Chris (Matthew Lawrence), and Natalie (Mara Wilson), the kids who feel caught between their feuding parents. While Mrs. Doubtfire was far from Jakub's first credit, playing the oldest Hillard kid is one of her most famous roles. However, after almost two decades onscreen, she decided to leave acting behind when she was still young. To see what Jakub is doing now and to find out why she stepped away from the film industry, read on.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Willis mocked over ‘astonishingly embarrassing’ performance in Megan Fox film

Bruce Willis is being mocked for his “astonishingly embarrassing” performance in the new Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.Willis stars in the serial killer movie as an FBI agent who teams up with Fox to solve a series of murders in Florida. Despite being top-billed in the film, however, Willis barely appears in it, with critics accusing him of sleepwalking through the part.“It’s astonishingly embarrassing how little effort he puts into the performance,” writes Robert Kodjer at Flickering Myth. “IMDb facts such as ‘Bruce Willis shot all of his scenes in one day’ are starting to become common...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a "man-crush" on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor - who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster 'Dune' because it had such a great cast, including the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star and his "dream" co-star Javier Bardem.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Matt Damon Admits He Knew ‘The Great Wall’ Was Going to Be a Disaster as He Was Filming It

Matt Damon revealed this week on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) that his 15-year-old daughter “likes giving me shit” when it comes to judging his career and “crushes me on the [films] that don’t work.” One such film is “The Great Wall,” Zhang Yimou’s poorly-reviewed 2016 monster movie that bombed at the U.S. box office. Damon doesn’t need his daughter to tell him the film was awful, as he admitted to Maron that he realized he was acting in a misfire in the middle of production.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What is Val Kilmer’s Net Worth?

Born on December 31, 1959, Val Kilmer is an actor who used to be one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars in the 90s. His father, Eugene Dorris Kilmer, who unfortunately passed away in 1993, was an aerospace equipment distributor and real estate developer. Val’s mother, Gladys Swanette, belonged to a Swedish family but was born in Indiana in 1928. Although he was raised in an affluent household in Los Angeles, his life was far from perfect. When Val was only 8-years-old, Eugene and Gladys got divorced.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Val Kilmer Is a Hard Man to Know, but Documentary ‘Val’ Goes Too Easy on Him

Now playing on Amazon Prime, “Val” is a documentary that reveals an insider’s perspective of what it’s like to be a Hollywood actor. Like Oscar-winner “Amy,” archival footage is the secret sauce — in this case, shot by subject Val Kilmer himself and saved over the decades in a cavernous vault. Kilmer brought in editor Leo Scott a decade ago to digitize that footage. Several years later, Scott and another editor-director, Ting Poo, pitched Kilmer on turning his trove of material into a first-person documentary narrative about his so-called Hollywood life. With any non-fiction film like this, getting access and keeping...
CelebritiesCollider

What Happened to Bruce Willis?

Nine years ago, Bruce Willis seemed to be primed for a career renaissance. The longtime action star had taken on some unorthodox roles in a pair of offbeat projects that were paying off nicely. Thanks to his turns in acclaimed dramas like Moonrise Kingdom and Looper, it suddenly looked like Willis was entering a new chapter of his career. Perhaps this performer would be transitioning from solely starring in action films and comedies to tackling riskier fare from beloved auteurs as he had occasionally done with supporting turns in films like Pulp Fiction and Nobody’s Fool. Considering how well Willis had done in his 2012 forays in this vein, the future looked bright for the actor.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often, so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.
CelebritiesPage Six

Val Kilmer going through ‘grueling’ recovery after cancer battle

Val Kilmer is doing as well as can be expected after his battle with throat cancer, his kids say. Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes, and son, Jack, gave an update on the actor’s health Wednesday, approximately five years after he beat the disease that has left him with long-term complications. “He’s doing...

Comments / 2

Community Policy