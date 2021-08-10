Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cumberland County through 830 PM CDT At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crossville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crossville, Fairfield Glade, Crab Orchard, Lake Tansi, Cumberland Mountain State Park and Slate Springs. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 315 and 339. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH