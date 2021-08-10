Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
