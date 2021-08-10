Dallas Police Chief Receives Praise for Progress in Plan to Reduce Violent Crime, Says More Work Needs to be Done
New Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia won praise from city leaders Monday for progress in his plan to reduce violent crime. Garcia said it is too soon to celebrate. A briefing for the Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee showed aggravated assault and homicide are still higher so far this year compared with last year, but the rate of increase has flattened the past three months.www.nbcdfw.com
