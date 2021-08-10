Jennifer Hudson shares why she thinks Aretha Franklin cast her for 'Respect'

Respect, the definitive Aretha Franklin biopic, premiered at Regency Village and Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (Aug. 8). While walking the red carpet, Jennifer Hudson was asked by Variety why she was handpicked by the late Queen of Soul herself to portray Franklin.

"I’m so mad at myself for not asking her that question," the Grammy and Oscar winner responded. "But I feel like while we were filming, I think it goes beyond the singing and how Jennifer sings and acts. It's within the scene when Aretha's mother comes to her; it felt so true to my own life."

"And in the moment I was like, 'I don’t think I would’ve been able to tell the story without my own life experience and triumphs,' and I feel like she saw far more than what I saw," Hudson continued. "In that moment, I said, 'This is what it was—this is why.' It was things that I discovered throughout the film that at least I told myself, 'This must be the reason.'"

Franklin, an 18-time Grammy winner and cultural pioneer, died Aug. 16, 2018, at 76 years old after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Respect was directed by Leisl Tommy and stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans and Tituss Burgess alongside Hudson. The film hits theaters Friday (Aug. 13). Watch the trailer below.