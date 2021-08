The Chicago Cubs will play Game one against the Miami Marlins in Loandepot Park, Miami, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 10-0 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago dropped 14 of their previous 16 matches, including eight straight matches. The Cubs offense struggled against Milwaukee, finishing 4-30 as a club, along with 1-2 with players in scoring position, leaving three men on base. The Chicago Cubs will be looking to rebound from a 17-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.