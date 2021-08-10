Pair of vax? Two lucky Chicagoans among latest $100,000 winners in state vaccine lottery

Two lucky Chicagoans and a resident of suburban Cook County will be $100,000 richer after being drawn Monday in the state’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine lottery. It’s the first time since the state launched the “All in for the Win” lottery in July that two of the three weekly $100,00 winners were Chicagoans — although city residents have been lucky overall. Last week marked only the second weekly drawing in which no city residents claimed prizes.