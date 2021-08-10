Cancel
Foster County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foster by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Foster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FOSTER COUNTY At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mchenry, or 30 miles east of Carrington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Foster County, including the following locations Juanita. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 23:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1113 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paulden, or near Chino Valley, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Chino Valley and Paulden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Gadsden County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Gadsden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gadsden TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Quincy - Chattahoochee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org
Covington County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Covington TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Andalusia - Opp * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For local information, please refer to: - Covington County EMA: 334-428-2670 or www.covcounty.com/emergency-management-agency - For storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clay, northeastern Adams and south central Hamilton Counties through 730 AM CDT At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Inland, or 9 miles east of Hastings, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Harvard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Rush; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NESS...SOUTHEASTERN TREGO...NORTHWESTERN RUSH AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 618 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCracken, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCracken. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND NORTHEASTERN LANE COUNTIES At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Utica, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY At 1036 PM CDT, Excessive runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to cause some minor flooding problems across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Eureka, Eureka Airport, Piedmont and Eureka City Lake.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ness, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ness; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 257 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Diamond M Ranch, or 46 miles east of Kingman, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cross Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Trego County through 430 PM CDT At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wakeeney, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wakeeney and Ogallah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY At 1036 PM CDT, Excessive runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to cause some minor flooding problems across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Eureka, Eureka Airport, Piedmont and Eureka City Lake.
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY At 1036 PM CDT, Excessive runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to cause some minor flooding problems across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Eureka, Eureka Airport, Piedmont and Eureka City Lake.
Rice County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTY At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneseo, or 7 miles north of Lyons, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyons and Geneseo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 234 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Williams, or 34 miles north of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters observed quarter sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Williams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 353 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles south of Diamond M Ranch to 12 miles northeast of Bagdad, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bagdad, Cross Mountain and Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAFFEE COUNTY At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rounds of thunderstorms moving across the Chalk Cliffs area in Chaffee county. This activity will have the potential to produce flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, will be possible in the mountains west of Buena Vista area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

