Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lea THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA NORTHWESTERN ANDREWS AND SOUTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy