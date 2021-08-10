Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Gaines THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA NORTHWESTERN ANDREWS AND SOUTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.