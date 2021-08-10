Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation celebrates opening of SIU School of Dental Medicine's Advanced Care Clinic
ALTON — Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation on Monday joined the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion and opening of the school’s state-of-the-art Advanced Care Clinic. The 17,390 square foot, $11.5 million Advanced Care Clinic will provide both clinical education and patient care beginning this fall. The new facility includes two medical operating suites that will allow dental staff and students Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
