Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation celebrates opening of SIU School of Dental Medicine's Advanced Care Clinic

PEORIA - School is once again about to start for kids across the region, and one of the major back-to-school battles that plagues parents is the daily wake up call. Getting your kids out of bed early after a summer of sleeping in can be a tough task. Dr. Sarah Zallek is a neurologist who specializes in sleep disorders for OSF Sleep. She says providing a good sleep schedule is one of the best things you can do for your kids to help with classroom success. “Sleep is really important for schoo Continue Reading