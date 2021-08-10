Cancel
Alton, IL

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation celebrates opening of SIU School of Dental Medicine's Advanced Care Clinic

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
ALTON — Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation on Monday joined the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion and opening of the school’s state-of-the-art Advanced Care Clinic. The 17,390 square foot, $11.5 million Advanced Care Clinic will provide both clinical education and patient care beginning this fall. The new facility includes two medical operating suites that will allow dental staff and students Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

Sauget, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

SIHF Healthcare Celebrates National Health Center Week 2021

SAUGET - SIHF Healthcare is celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW) 2021 to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers and the dedicated staff who bring healthcare to the medically underserved. This year’s theme celebrates the ways that health centers are “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” SIHF Healthcare is displaying a poster with a new periodic table that highlights health center actions in the areas of values, Continue Reading
Rockford, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

The Worst Headache Of Your Life

ROCKFORD - There are headaches and then there are excruciating headaches caused by a brain aneurysm, a potentially life-threatening condition that can impact people at any age. If a brain aneurysm ruptures, it becomes an emergency situation that can lead to stroke or possibly death. “A brain aneurysm is a bulge on the side of a blood vessel," says Dr. Ayman Gheith, co-stroke director for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Il. "I like to compare it to your tire. When Continue Reading
Peoria, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

A Sleep Routine For Success In School

PEORIA - School is once again about to start for kids across the region, and one of the major back-to-school battles that plagues parents is the daily wake up call. Getting your kids out of bed early after a summer of sleeping in can be a tough task. Dr. Sarah Zallek is a neurologist who specializes in sleep disorders for OSF Sleep. She says providing a good sleep schedule is one of the best things you can do for your kids to help with classroom success. “Sleep is really important for schoo Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

New DEI Director Seeks To Foster Sense Of Belonging On L&C Campus

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is strengthening its commitment to empowering students and team members this fall with the addition of a new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence. Mya Lawrence, of St. Louis, joined the team Aug. 4, and is looking forward to working closely with students and her peers. “Lewis and Clark is an institution that is invested in making positive changes, not only at the school, but throughout the community. This drive to b Continue Reading
Sauget, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

COVID Vaccines Available August 13 & 14

SAUGET - Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics that are open to the public with no appointment required . COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up. Friday, August 13, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Back to School Community Festival at the SIUE East St. Louis Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis. Saturday, August 14, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Sweet Cravings Passionately Perseveres, Gains Support From SBDC At SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE - Gourmet popcorn, delicious ice cream and a plethora of Italian ice flavors are available at Sweet Cravings, an old-fashioned, small town shop in Fairview Heights. Owner Vickie Fair has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May since March 2019 to achieve her business goals. In that time, the SBDC has assisted Fair by finalizing her business plan, pursuing financing Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Dr. Shelton Says Energy Strong At Each Of Edwardsville District 7 Schools As 2021-2022 Year Begins

EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Patrick Shelton, the superintendent of Edwardsville District 7, is settling into his new role as lead administrator of the school, and so far he says as the 2021-2022 school year unfolds, “things are going fabulous" with significant positive energy at each school. “I was at Cassens Elementary, and we had an administrator at every site, and the kids and parents were all excited at every location,” he said of the schools' opening. “We are in a different Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

COVID-19 Numbers: Madison County Positivity Rate Drops, Other Area Counties Higher, Plus Statewide Report

SPRINGFIELD – The Madison County seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped this week to 9.06 percent after hovering over the 10 percent mark for a period of time. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of all those who have been tested. IDPH reports a total of 76% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated. Madison County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, Continue Reading
Lincoln, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Agriculture Announces Partnership With Community Foundation For The Land Of Lincoln

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Director Jerry Costello II announced today a partnership with the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln (CFLL). The CFLL will work with the Illinois State Fair to develop a master plan for year-round use of the Fairgrounds. The partnership was the result of “The Next 10” campaign which the CFLL developed in an effort to identify new opportunities for the Greater Springfield area’s future Continue Reading
O'fallon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Parking Lot Resurfacing Project To Temporarily Alter Access To HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital August 12-16

O'FALLON, IL - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will be continuing a parking lot resurfacing project which will affect access and traffic flow in various areas of the campus this weekend. Work will begin on Thursday, August 12 at 5 p.m. and last through Monday, August 16 at 5 a.m. This phase will temporarily close the campus entrance off N. Green Mount Road and includes the roundabout, a small portion of public parking in front of the hospital, and a gated lot used by providers and colleagues. Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Purina And Redrover Announce Four New Purple Leash Project Grants To Support Domestic Violence Survivors And Their Pets

ST. LOUIS - Purina and the nonprofit RedRover today announced four new Purple Leash Project shelter grant recipients, deepening their commitment to providing resources for domestic abuse survivors and their pets. The latest round of grant recipients includes, Services to Abused Families in Culpeper County, Virginia; Domestic / Sexual Assault Outreach Center in Webster County, Iowa; NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Washington County, Maine, and Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Keeping Backs Healthy As Kids Head Back To School

ALTON - When kids head back to school, it can often be a weight off the shoulders of parents and caregivers. For the students, however, the literal weight of textbooks, folders and supplies can do some serious damage. The risks of lugging around heavy backpacks are real. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that every year more than 14,000 children are treated for backpack-related injuries. OSF HealthCare physical therapist Kelly Bogowith cites a Simmons College study that illustrates Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

RFM To Begin New Youth Program In The Fall

WOOD RIVER - Tammy Iskarous, the Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Youth Development Program throughout Madison County. “We have hired a full-time therapist that will work very closely with Madison County Probation, Truancy, Juvenile Justice and School officials in order to give our youth the tools they need to be successful.” “We know that if we can change the trajectory of a young adult’s life, we are Continue Reading
East Saint Louis, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

SIUE's TRHT Helps Expose The Good About East St. Louis City And Residents

EAST ST. LOUIS/EDWARDSVILLE - Against the backdrop of a misunderstood and miscalculated public image and steady, salacious media coverage, is a city that boasts talented and hard-working residents, strong community ties, and a way of life that is full of grit, creativity and enjoyment. This positive, encouraging and largely unrecognized truth is becoming known thanks to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center . TRHT has Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Fire Department COVID Assistance Grant Application Deadline Extended To Friday, August 20th

SPRINGFIELD - In our effort to ensure that all eligible fire departments have had an opportunity to participate in this funding opportunity, the deadline to apply for the Illinois Fire Department COVID Assistance Grant has been extended to Friday, August 20th. Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez announced an innovative funding opportunity specifically addressing Illinois fire departments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $1,000,000 will be available to assis Continue Reading
East Saint Louis, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

FBI Springfield Awards The Director's Community Leadership Award To The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation

EAST ST. LOUIS - On behalf of Christopher A. Wray, Director of the FBI, Sean M. Cox, special agent in charge (SAC) of the FBI Springfield Division, awarded the 2020 Director’s Community Leadership Award to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis, Illinois. This distinctive award was formally created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating terrorism, cyber-crime, illegal drugs, gangs, and other crimes leading to violence in America. The Continue Reading

