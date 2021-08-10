Serious complications from youth-onset type 2 diabetes arise by young adulthood
The FINANCIAL — People with type 2 diabetes diagnosed during youth have a high risk of developing complications at early ages and have a greater chance of multiple complications within 15 years after diagnosis. The findings are the culmination of a first-of-its-kind trial funded largely by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.finchannel.com
