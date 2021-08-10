Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Serious complications from youth-onset type 2 diabetes arise by young adulthood

By The FINANCIAL
finchannel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FINANCIAL — People with type 2 diabetes diagnosed during youth have a high risk of developing complications at early ages and have a greater chance of multiple complications within 15 years after diagnosis. The findings are the culmination of a first-of-its-kind trial funded largely by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.

finchannel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Complications Of Diabetes#Niddk#U01 Dk61230#U01 Dk61239#U01 Dk61254#Bristol Myers Squibb#Eli Lilly And Company#Glaxosmithkline#Lifescan Inc#Sanofi Aventis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthHealthline

40 Percent of People Who’ve Died from COVID-19 Had Diabetes, Researchers Say

Researchers report that 40 percent of people in the United States who have died from COVID-19 had type 1 or type 2 diabetes. They add that untreated diabetes can increase the severity of COVID-19. They note that having an inflammatory disease such as diabetes can increase the risks associated with COVID-19 as can accompanying conditions such as high blood pressure and obesity.
Diseases & TreatmentsHealthline

Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) Without High Blood Sugar? Yikes!

If you live with diabetes, it was probably drummed into you that dangerous diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a direct result of very high blood sugar. But guess what: The potentially life threatening condition of DKA can also happen when your blood sugar is in the normal range. A number of people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) have learned this the hard way.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Family Doctors Omit Tests for Kidney Disease in Type 2 Diabetes

U.S. primary care physicians are not properly checking patients with type 2 diabetes for chronic kidney disease (CKD) nearly as often as they should, meaning many of these patients miss getting a timely diagnosis. Inadequate measurement of urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (uACR) is the issue. Review of data from more than...
HealthMedicalXpress

Do vitamin D supplements offer kidney-related benefits for individuals with high diabetes risk?

A recent clinical trial described in CJASN has examined the potential of vitamin D supplementation for protecting the kidney health of individuals with pre-diabetes. In the general population, low blood vitamin D levels have been associated with higher risks of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. Sun H. Kim, MD, MS (Stanford University School of Medicine) and her colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Vitamin D and type 2 diabetes (D2d) study to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in individuals with pre-diabetes, a condition that increases risk for type 2 diabetes, which in turn is the leading cause of kidney disease.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study: Adult ADHD Associated With Physical Conditions

The strongest associations with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder were present for nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. Adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at a higher risk for many physical conditions, including those affecting the nervous, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems and metabolic diseases, according to new research published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

First artificial pancreas trialed for outpatients with type 2 diabetes

An artificial pancreas could soon help people living with type 2 diabetes and who also require kidney dialysis. Tests led by the University of Cambridge and Inselspital, University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland, show that the device can help patients safely and effectively manage their blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of low blood sugar levels.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Reverse Type 2 Diabetes with Patented Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Help Your Diabetes program can reverse Type 2 Diabetes with nutrition plans and lifestyle changes to get diabetics off medications. “Help Your Diabetes is the only patented system in the world that reverses Type 2 Diabetes and we guarantee results,” says. Founder Dr. J. Murray Hockings....
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Past Glucose Control Linked to Diabetes Outcomes in Type 2

Past blood glucose control is a better predictor of diabetes-related outcomes than current blood glucose control in people with type 2, showing the importance of good control over time, according to a new analysis published in the journal Diabetes Care. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden looked at...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Brain’s Leptin Perception is Pivotal in Type 2 Diabetes, Study Reveals

When it comes to type 2 diabetes, we tend to think we know all there is to know and are resigned to lifelong insulin injections. But its causes are not uniform throughout the world. For instance, in Asians a decrease in insulin production by pancreatic islet cells is central, while in Europeans the impaired ability of circulating insulin to regulate glucose levels is critical in the development of type 2 diabetes.
Weight LossMedical News Today

What to know about the risk factors for type 2 diabetes

The likelihood of a person developing type 2 diabetes is dependent on a variety of risk factors, with some being easier to control than others. A person can change, or control, some risk factors, such as diet and the amount of exercise they do. However, other risk factors, such as age or a family history of diabetes, are out of their control.
Diseases & TreatmentsTelegraph

Obesity crisis leaves 1,500 children with type 2 diabetes

Britain's obesity crisis has left more than 1,500 children with type 2 diabetes – a condition that normally affects the middle-aged, new figures show. Experts said the new data, revealing the true extent of type 2 diabetes among children, provided a "worrying wake-up call" about the devastating impact of unhealthy lifestyles.
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

Study suggests COVID may trigger diabetes

YUMA — A recent study suggests persons who contract COVID-19 are not only at higher risk of severe infection and death if they are diabetic, they may also be at higher risk of their diabetes becoming worse or even newly contracting the condition. The case study was conducted by Yuma...
HealthHealthline

All About Oral Health and Finding a Dentist with Type 1 Diabetes

As most people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) know by now, diabetes affects nearly all parts of the body, including our teeth and gums. And while brushing, flossing, and seeing a dentist regularly are important preventive measures for all people, those of us living with diabetes need to pay extra attention to our dental health for a variety of reasons.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe State Journal

Health Matters: Silent dangers of chronic kidney disease

Suppose a bunch of medical professionals were playing Family Feud, and the question was, “What organs are the most crucial to human survival?,” the top answers would likely include heart, brain and kidneys (in addition to the organ of each participant’s specialty, because we’re all biased). The kidneys filter our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy