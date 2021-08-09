Cancel
Military

North Korea says U.S., South Korea will face new threats for military drills

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States will face even greater security threats for going ahead with scheduled joint military drills due to begin this week, Kim Yo Jong, a powerful North Korean official and sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday. South Korea and the United...

hot96.com

U.S. PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

When Will the U.S.-North Korea Negotiating Stalemate Be Broken?

August 16, 2021 11:16 am (EST) The United States and North Korea have faced a stalemate around the resumption of denuclearization negotiations in the months following the inauguration of the Biden administration. Contrary to the conventional wisdom of those who expected North Korea to welcome Biden with provocations, North Korea has refrained from crisis instigation as a means by which to break the stalemate. The Biden administration’s affirmation of the Pyongyang Declaration and offers for dialogue have gone unanswered in Pyongyang, despite the Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to jumpstart talks. Even if the United States and North Korea return to negotiations, the fundamental impasse between the two countries over North Korea’s denuclearization appears impossible to overcome.
Militarykdal610.com

S.Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills despite N.Korea rebuke

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military drills on Monday, the South’s military said on Sunday, amid North Korea’s warnings of a diplomatic and security crisis. South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, but...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea to impose hard labor sentences for COVID-19 gathering violations

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea will impose hard-labor sentences on citizens who gather and dine in groups of more than three in violation of coronavirus quarantine rules, sources in the country told RFA. The measure is the latest aimed...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Will make them realize’: North Korea warns US, South Korea over ‘hostile acts’

North Korea on Wednesday denounced South Korea for moving ahead with its plan of joint military exercise with the United States despite repeated warnings. In a statement released on state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol said that “peace and trust” touted by Seoul was a mere wordplay as they opted for an alliance with “outsiders” but not with “compatriots”.
WorldUS News and World Report

North Korea Not Picking up Hotlines After Warning South, U.S. Over Joint Drills

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea did not answer routine calls on inter-Korean hotlines on Tuesday, South Korea said, hours after a senior official in Pyongyang warned the South and the United States over annual joint military drills set to begin this week. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean...

