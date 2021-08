ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It hasn’t been much of a topic this offseason, but Michigan’s tight ends figure to be a key option in the offense. Though the unit had spent the first five years being a focal point under Jim Harbaugh, it took a step back in 2020, with Nick Eubanks having a mediocre showing while Erick All struggled to come down with catches. The latter was particularly surprising given we’ve heard about All’s penchant to catch everything in his radius, but his on-field case of the yips appear to be relegated solely to his 2020 in-game showings.