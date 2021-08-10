Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

After fleeing Tokyo, Belarusian runner to auction her 2019 medal

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland — Less than a week after seeking asylum in Poland after breaking away from her team at the Tokyo Olympics, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says she plans to auction off a medal from an event in 2019 to help athletes suffering oppression back home. Tsimanouskaya wrote on Instagram...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusian#Auction#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldFinancial Times

Olympic organisers investigate after Belarusian runner seeks refuge

A Belarusian runner competing at the Tokyo Olympics was taken to the airport against her wishes after making complaints about her coaches, according to media reports on Sunday night. The International Olympic Committee initially said it had asked for clarification from the Belarus team about the status and whereabouts of...
Sportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

A Belarusian athlete seeks asylum in Poland after denouncing that they tried to send her to Minsk by force

Political tensions in Belarus, just one year after the outbreak of protests against Aleksandr Lukashenko’s regime, have reached the Tokyo Games. Athlete Kristsina Tsimanuskaia, 24, took refuge in the Polish Embassy in the Japanese capital on Monday after claiming that they tried to force her to Minsk on Sunday after criticizing the Belarusian Olympic Committee (COB). The Warsaw Government has issued a humanitarian visa so that the athlete, who says she has received threats and fears reprisals if she returns to her country, can travel to Poland, where a large part of the Belarusian opposition has been exiled.
WorldPosted by
NBC Chicago

Belarusian Sprinter Refuses to Leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 -- A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, was still at Tokyo's Haneda airport in...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Suni Lee Reunites With Her Family After Winning Gold, Silver, & Bronze Medals At Tokyo Olympics — Photo

Gymnast Suni Lee came bearing gifts for her loved ones upon her return from the Tokyo Olympics. Those gifts, of course, were her three Olympic medals. Sunisa “Suni” Lee had three special souvenirs for her family when she returned home from the Tokyo Olympics. The 18-year-old gymnast reunited with her loved ones in the U.S. on Aug. 4, and they all posed for a sweet family photo in which Suni and her parents each showed off the three medals she won. Suni held up her bronze medal from the uneven bars, her mother Yeev Thoj showed off the athlete’s silver medal that Team USA won in the team all-around, and her father John Lee donned his daughter’s gold medal as champion of the individual all-around. Suni’s siblings were also present in the photo, which the Olympian captioned with a heart emoji.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Belarusian Sprinter Seeks Refuge At Tokyo Haneda Airport After Kidnapping Attempt

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has alleged Belarusian authorities kidnapped her and tried to deport her to Belarus via Istanbul on Turkish Airlines after she complained on Instagram about her coaches. Hoping to avoid a precarious fate in Belarus, Tsimanouskaya sought refuge in Tokyo Airport. The incident marks another chapter of the fallout from the diversion of Ryanair flight 4978 from Vilnius to Minsk in which dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were pulled off the flight and detained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy