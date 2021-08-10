After fleeing Tokyo, Belarusian runner to auction her 2019 medal

Gymnast Suni Lee came bearing gifts for her loved ones upon her return from the Tokyo Olympics. Those gifts, of course, were her three Olympic medals. Sunisa “Suni” Lee had three special souvenirs for her family when she returned home from the Tokyo Olympics. The 18-year-old gymnast reunited with her loved ones in the U.S. on Aug. 4, and they all posed for a sweet family photo in which Suni and her parents each showed off the three medals she won. Suni held up her bronze medal from the uneven bars, her mother Yeev Thoj showed off the athlete’s silver medal that Team USA won in the team all-around, and her father John Lee donned his daughter’s gold medal as champion of the individual all-around. Suni’s siblings were also present in the photo, which the Olympian captioned with a heart emoji.