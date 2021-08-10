Cancel
Rock Falls, IL

Reward offered for information about Wednesday homicides

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiteside County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in two Wednesday homicides. The first occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on the 200 block of East 6th Street, a news release says. Arthur Nicewanner, 56, of Rock Falls, was shot and killed and a female occupant of the residence was seriously injured by gunfire. “Her identity is being withheld for her protection,” the release says.

