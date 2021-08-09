Seacor Power never received weather warnings the day it capsized, Coast Guard official says

As the Seacor Power motored south into the Gulf of Mexico from Port Fourchon on April 13, a line of thunderstorms was gaining strength to the north. They rolled from East Baton Rouge Parish, southeast across St. Tammany Parish and the New Orleans area before descending swiftly on the Gulf of Mexico, and the 19 men aboard the lift boat seven miles offshore. National Weather Service forecasters issued a series of severe-thunderstorm and marine warnings that afternoon as winds picked up along its path.