35 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Garth Brooks show

More than 30 people across three states were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

A city spokesperson said via email that 35 people received the vaccine, in addition to more than 300 vaccinations performed through the city’s health department “at various events and clinics last week.”

“We are increasing our efforts to partner with community events to meet people where they are — partnering with schools to get younger people vaccinated, returning to the City Market and coordinating with the upcoming Planet Comicon Kansas City to name a few,” the spokesperson said.

More than 70,000 people attended the country star's concert.

The city also offered vaccines at a recent Gucci Mane concert at the Conclave at the Liberty Memorial. Eight people were inoculated at that event.

As of Sunday – the last day data was updated – Kansas City, Missouri, had recorded 40% of residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 48% have received their first dose.