Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend. The 78-year-old New York real estate heir answered “No” when his attorney Dick DeGuerin asked if he killed Susan Berman. He then answered “No” when DeGuerin asked him if he knew who did. Durst is on trial in the fatal shooting of Berman at her home in 2000. He sat in a wheelchair in jail clothes in the Los Angeles County courtroom, straining to hear his attorney's questions and straining to speak as he answered.

