No. 1 Djokovic out of Cincinnati, citing need to recuperate

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Western & Southern Open later this month in Cincinnati. That means the next time he will be in action will be as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on social media that he needs “a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.” He is 21-0 in Grand Slam action in 2021, winning the titles at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. The Western & Southern Open begins next weekend. The U.S. Open starts Aug. 30 in New York.