Cincinnati, OH

No. 1 Djokovic out of Cincinnati, citing need to recuperate

 6 days ago

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Western & Southern Open later this month in Cincinnati. That means the next time he will be in action will be as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on social media that he needs “a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.” He is 21-0 in Grand Slam action in 2021, winning the titles at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. The Western & Southern Open begins next weekend. The U.S. Open starts Aug. 30 in New York.

Daily Mail

Andy Murray is given a wild card for the prestigious Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... with the Scot having tasted success twice at the tournament at Novak Djokovic's expense

Andy Murray has been given a wild card for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati later this month. The 34-year-old pulled out of the singles at the Tokyo Olympics after sustaining a minor calf strain and said he would need to take a break, but the injury will not keep him sidelined for long, with the Ohio tournament beginning on August 14.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic announced that he's pulling out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday and plans to make his return for the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic says he needs time to recover after the grueling stretch he's had. "Dear Nole fam, I wanted to share with...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin on Tuesday withdrew from the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Kenin and Serena Williams are hampered by injuries. The reason for Venus Williams’ withdrawal was not disclosed. They join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as high-profile stars who’ve withdrawn from...
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic's career is incredible and the number one in the world has achieved record after record reaching and in some cases surpassing his long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The numbers of the Serbian champion are amazing and in a short time (compared to expected) Nole has reached 20 Slam and appears ready to make history.
The Cincinnati Masters gets underway right as Toronto ends. With Novak Djokovic not around to defend his 2020 title, what is the tournament looking like?. None of the ‘Big Three’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer will be present at the sixth Masters 1000 event of 2021, leaving the door open for the rest of the field.
Tennis World Usa

A couple of weeks after their epic Roland Garros semi-final clash, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met in the same round of the Canada Masters in Cincinnati in 2013. Starting the year a bit later due to an injury suffered in the previous season, Nadal was among the players to beat between February and September, embracing an incredible run and becoming a contender for the ATP throne.
