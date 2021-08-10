Cancel
California State

California to offer vaccine incentive to Medicaid population

By The Associated Press
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) California has announced another round of coronavirus vaccine incentives. The California Department of Health Care Services on Friday said it would spend $350 million to vaccinate more people on the state's Medicaid program.

Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for people who are disabled or have low incomes.

About 76% of California residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. But only 45% of the state's Medicaid population has been vaccinated.

The new incentives include up to $50 grocery store gift cards. About 13.8 million people are enrolled in California's Medicaid program.

The post California to offer vaccine incentive to Medicaid population appeared first on KION546 .

Related
Santa Cruz, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Water Department considers overuse penalties as drought conditions worsen statewide

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Water Department is closely monitoring water supplies and water use in Santa Cruz amid the worsening drought throughout the state. The department is considering adding penalties to residents' water bills if their water use exceeds the household water budget. The post Water Department considers overuse penalties as drought conditions worsen statewide appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Local school districts see COVID-19 exposures a week into in-person classes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) In Monterey County, 18 out of the 24 school districts there have been re-opened for in-person learning. Each school district reports directly to the county health department about the COVID-19 cases and exposures at their schools. The post Local school districts see COVID-19 exposures a week into in-person classes appeared first on KION546.
Public HealthPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. health regulators have authorized an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus. The announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who take immune-suppressing medicines because of organ transplants, cancer or other disorders. The decision The post Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems appeared first on KION546.
California StatePosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

The Dixie Fire, California’s second largest ever, continues to grow as firefighters brace for more heat

After burning through huge swaths of forest and reducing small Northern California towns to ash, the nation's largest active wildfire continues to grow in hot and dry conditions even as containment inches up. The post The Dixie Fire, California’s second largest ever, continues to grow as firefighters brace for more heat appeared first on KION546.
MilitaryPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Mandate Covid-19 vaccine for active duty military members

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. (KION) Covid-19 vaccinations will soon be mandatory for all active duty U.S. Military members. The Pentagon announced this week the mandate will be in place in mid-September. Throughout the pandemic military bases, like Fort Hunter Liggett, have continued to operate. Just recently the training facility reinstated the army mask policy for The post Mandate Covid-19 vaccine for active duty military members appeared first on KION546.

