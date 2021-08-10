Canada reopens border for vaccinated Americans
Vaccinated Americans can now cross over the Canadian border without the strict quarantine rules. MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson explains who can enter and what they need to show. Aug. 10, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
Vaccinated Americans can now cross over the Canadian border without the strict quarantine rules. MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson explains who can enter and what they need to show. Aug. 10, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4