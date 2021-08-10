Cancel
Canada reopens border for vaccinated Americans

NBC News
NBC News
Cover picture for the articleVaccinated Americans can now cross over the Canadian border without the strict quarantine rules. MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson explains who can enter and what they need to show. Aug. 10, 2021.

Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Afghanistan, lost

Up until now, most Americans have supported the military withdrawal, but some who served in America's longest war are asking what their sacrifices were for.Aug. 15, 2021.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Embassies close, diplomats evacuated as Taliban advances on Kabul

As Taliban fighters edged ever closer to Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, a slew of foreign embassies continued to remove their diplomats from the country. "We have decided to temporarily close our embassy in Kabul," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a news conference Friday. He added that the evacuation would be closely coordinated with Norway, which shared their compound and had also decided to remove its staff.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she believes the impact of the coronavirus in hospitals is limited to crowding in waiting rooms rather than the ERs and ICUs. “We’re human, we can’t live forever,” the conspiracy theorist lawmaker said on Real America’s Voice, which describes itself as a “platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values”:
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

On Covid, people are making the last mistake

(CNN) — "The winner of the game," said chess champion Savielly Tartakower, "is the player who makes the next-to-last mistake." In 1971, John Kerry, then a Navy veteran-turned-antiwar-activist, told a US Senate committee about the horrors of the Vietnam War, posing the devastating question: How can we ask someone "to be the last man to die for a mistake?"
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
HealthNBC News

Why Biden's vaccination push now wields both the carrot and the stick

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination push began with pitches and ramped up to incentives — but as the fight against the delta variant of the coronavirus has gotten tougher this summer, so has his approach, with his administration increasingly embracing vaccination mandates and ratcheting up pressure on Republican governors who have rejected public health recommendations.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The census reminds us America isn’t static. The GOP needs to deal with it.

The 2020 Census shows that while Whites remain the largest ethnicity group in the United States, the demographic decreased by 8.6 percent over the past decade. Those identifying as multiracial, by contrast, grew by a stunning 276 percent. Hispanic, Black and Asian American populations all grew at a rapid rate, too. Now, the country is nearly 19 percent Hispanic, 12 percent Black and 6 percent Asian American.
PharmaceuticalsFox News

'Ingraham Angle' on vaccine mandates

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is a special edition of the "Ingraham Angle". A week in an hour. While Obama's...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.

