Brownwood Chamber holds ribbon cutting for SM Designs

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cutting for SM Designs Events and Gifts on August 5, 2021. SM Designs Events and Gifts is owned and operated by Sunni Modawell. With 20 years of experience in event management, the goal at SM Designs is to provide clients a unique experience with minimal stress and amazing outcomes. SM Designs will tailor an event package to cover all of your needs including event consultation, budget development, event management, creative oversight, event logistics, and gifts/swag bags.