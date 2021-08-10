Back to school: What you need to know as classes start

View more in
Palm Beach County, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach Co. facing 'most challenging' moment of pandemic, mayor says
Local leaders continue to urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospital systems struggle with the influx of patients.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
More than 1,000 Palm Beach County students at home over COVID-19 concerns
More than 1,000 Palm Beach County students have been told to stay home because of possible exposure to COVID-19, school district officials said Friday.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
440 Palm Beach County students quarantined, superintendent says
Palm Beach County's new superintendent of public schools said 440 students have been quarantined because of COVID-19 after just two days of in-classroom instruction.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Bridging the gap between law enforcement and at-risk youth
A nonprofit is partnering with a local art studio to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and at-risk youth.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
How will Palm Beach Co. spend American Rescue Plan dollars?
Palm Beach County is not proposing to spend any of its $290 million from the American Rescue Plan on food, according to the county's fiscal strategy.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
800+ Florida doctors demand DeSantis repeal anti-mask order
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalization continuing to surge in Florida, more than 800 doctors from across the state on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking that he repeal his anti-mask order in schools.
Boynton Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
City offers $25 gift cards to employees as vaccine incentive
Boynton Beach is offering incentives in an effort to get more of its employees inoculated against COVID-19.
Martin County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Martin County students return to classrooms with COVID-19 safety protocols
Wednesday marked the first day of school for students in Martin County. It's a big year for families heading into their second academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saint Lucie County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
St. Lucie County schools pass mask requirement with optional opt out
St. Lucie Public Schools passed a mask requirement with an optional opt out from parents during a school board meeting Tuesday.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Florida teachers, principals start receiving $1,000 bonuses
Tens of thousands of public school teachers and principals in Florida are starting to receive much-deserved $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday.
Politics|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Petition seeks to reverse Delray's decision on Old School Square
A battle is brewing along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. WPTV reported earlier this week on a dispute that could oust the nonprofit that operates Old School Square. Thousands of people are now having their say with a new petition.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
South Floridians eager for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County offers guidance on school mask policy
The Palm Beach County School District offered more details Monday on how parents can opt-out their child from having to wear a mask while attending school this fall.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach State College receives $1.9-million (IREPO) grant, three new strategies implemented
One of three colleges in the state to receive a grant to resume operations, serve the needs of students and workforce development.
Riviera Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Body found in water in Riviera Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body in the water in Riviera Beach on Friday.
Saint Petersburg, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes education announcement
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an education announcement in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Jacksonville, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 update
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riviera Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Students return to fully renovated Riviera Beach school
Students will be stepping onto a brand new campus when they arrive at Washington Elementary School for the start of a new school year.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Hospitals trying to keep up with COVID-19 patients, mayor says
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said Wednesday local hospitals are trying to keep up with COVID-19 patients.
Saint Lucie County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
St. Lucie County superintendent speaks on face masks, virtual learning
St. Lucie County students returned to school on Tuesday. At the moment, the district is all in-person learning. So the question is, what's the mask policy?
