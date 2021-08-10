Cancel
Westbury, NY

New parking garage featuring 683 spots opens at Westbury LIRR station

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

" Finding a parking spot just got a lot easier as officials unveiled a new parking garage at the Long Island Rail Road train station in Westbury. The garage boasts 683 parking spaces. Riders can also check for available spaces on the Train Time app before arriving. "In order to get more people out of their cars and onto public transportation we recognize the need for adequate parking stations, and we're thrilled to have this garage as part of our transportation network solutions," says LIRR President Phil Eng. MTA officials say the lot will also cater to locals with 376 spaces reserved for Westbury residents. "

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
