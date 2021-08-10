New parking garage featuring 683 spots opens at Westbury LIRR station

" Finding a parking spot just got a lot easier as officials unveiled a new parking garage at the Long Island Rail Road train station in Westbury. The garage boasts 683 parking spaces. Riders can also check for available spaces on the Train Time app before arriving. "In order to get more people out of their cars and onto public transportation we recognize the need for adequate parking stations, and we're thrilled to have this garage as part of our transportation network solutions," says LIRR President Phil Eng. MTA officials say the lot will also cater to locals with 376 spaces reserved for Westbury residents. "