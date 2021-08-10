Cancel
Portland, OR

SHERMAN WARD TURNER

escalontimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherman Ward Turner passed away at the age of 78 on August 2, 2021. He was born December 3, 1942 to William and Elinor Turner in Portland, Oregon. An only child, he grew up on U.S. Air Force bases around the country, relocating several times. He also spent several years in Japan, following his father’s military career. Sherman was an avid Celtics and Yankees fan, but his deepest loyalties lay with Notre Dame. Coaching brought him much joy: he coached football at St. Mary’s High School, where he also taught for many years, as well as Central Catholic High School.

