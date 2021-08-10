Cancel
'Richard Johnson is not a drug dealer,'| PSA featuring Arkansas entrepreneur who 'sells things' goes viral, company speaks out

WATN Local Memphis
A PSA released by the Arkansas Department of Health a few weeks ago has gone viral. It features a black self-proclaimed "hustler" who said he got vaccinated because he works with people in the community. People are now wondering if this ad is effective or just downright offensive.

"During the pandemic, my lifestyle drastically changed. my income came to a screeching halt. you have to understand, I’m a hustler," Richard Jackson said in the 30-second commercial. I’m a legit entrepreneur. I sell things. I come in come in contact with people all the time. I have to stay safe.”

Trusting the vaccine, Johnson added, was the only way to ensure that safety.

“If you live the type of lifestyle that I live, if you out here in the streets and you hustling, an entrepreneur like me, then why not do it safely?”

A black-owned advertising firm, called The Design Group, created this vaccination ad hoping it would encourage more people to get the COVID-19 shot. Social media reactions to the video vary.  Some have argued the clip is an example of attempted pandering and isn’t effective, as others praised it or laughed it off. Myron Jackson the CEO and President of the firm said the intent was to spark a debate and get people vaccinated.

"Richard johnson is not a drug dealer, Richard johnson is not a fake entrepreneur. Richard Johnson is an entrepreneur who has a luxury clothing line," Jackson said.

Johnson's clothing line is called Borgata . It sells items for men, women, and soon children. Jackson said his firm produces ads that, "resonate with people and they do we need them to do, they spark discussion, they are very provocative."

When asked why the company felt it needed Richard Johnson telling viewers he's a "hustler who sells things" to increase vaccination rates in the black community, he said it would be relatable to a specific group they were targeting.

"He's authentic, he's true he's what you see in communities all the time. so they say, "Woah, the local street cat can get it? I can too," Jackson said.

Jackson said the video wasn't scripted and Johnson was intentional with his phrasing so viewers could relate to him.

"Richard is an example of someone who is out there every day trying to earn a living for himself and there are a ton of individuals like him," Jackson said. "Richard in no way represents the entire Black community."

Jackson said if people automatically assumed Johnson was a criminal, then it raises the question, "is an urban male with tattoos on this arm immediately identified as a drug dealer?"

The firm said they are releasing other ads targeting specific groups in the black community the next characters are DJs and club promoters.

