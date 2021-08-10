DIANA (AGUIRRE) MORENO

Diana was born in Saltillo, Mexico and died in Palm Springs, California after a short illness. Diana grew up in Mexico attending University and earning her Master’s in Linguistics. There she met a visiting American professor, fell in love, and moved to Escalon. She resided in Escalon for over 50 years, raising her children and working for Migrant Education in the Escalon Schools and then began a second career when she turned 50 as a court interpreter at the Stanislaus Court House in Modesto.