Travel

Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota

By Leah
 7 days ago

Despite being the most landlocked place on the North American continent, North Dakota is a paradise for people who love being on the water. Lakes, rivers, little ponds – it’s got it all in excess. And what better way to enjoy the water than hopping in a canoe and paddling out into the beauty of it all? Here are 6 great state parks with canoe rentals in North Dakota where you can do exactly that:

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

1. Cross Ranch State Park
Cross Ranch State Park/Facebook
2. Lake Metigoshe State Park
NDPRD/Flickr
3. Lewis and Clark State Park
NDPRD/Flickr
4. Fort Ransom State Park
Icelandic State Park/Facebook
5. Icelandic State Park
NDPRD/Flickr
6. Fort Stevenson State Park
NDPRD/Flickr

Looking for more fantastic summer adventures after you’ve tried all the canoe rentals in North Dakota? This is the list for you!

Address: Cross Ranch State Park, 1403 River Rd, Center, ND 58530, USA

Address: Lewis and Clark State Park, 4904 119th Rd NW, Epping, ND 58843, USA

Address: Fort Ransom State Park, 5981 Walt Hjelle Pkwy, Fort Ransom, ND 58033, USA

Address: Icelandic State Park, 13571 ND-5, Cavalier, ND 58220, USA

Address: Lake Metigoshe State Park, 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND 58318, USA

Address: Fort Stevenson State Park, 1252A 41st Ave NW, Garrison, ND 58540, USA

