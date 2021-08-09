Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota

Despite being the most landlocked place on the North American continent, North Dakota is a paradise for people who love being on the water. Lakes, rivers, little ponds – it’s got it all in excess. And what better way to enjoy the water than hopping in a canoe and paddling out into the beauty of it all? Here are 6 great state parks with canoe rentals in North Dakota where you can do exactly that:

1. Cross Ranch State Park

2. Lake Metigoshe State Park

3. Lewis and Clark State Park

4. Fort Ransom State Park

5. Icelandic State Park

6. Fort Stevenson State Park

Address: Cross Ranch State Park, 1403 River Rd, Center, ND 58530, USA

Address: Lewis and Clark State Park, 4904 119th Rd NW, Epping, ND 58843, USA

Address: Fort Ransom State Park, 5981 Walt Hjelle Pkwy, Fort Ransom, ND 58033, USA

Address: Icelandic State Park, 13571 ND-5, Cavalier, ND 58220, USA

Address: Lake Metigoshe State Park, 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND 58318, USA

Address: Fort Stevenson State Park, 1252A 41st Ave NW, Garrison, ND 58540, USA