North Korea says U.S., South Korea will face new threats for military drills

August 16, 2021 11:16 am (EST) The United States and North Korea have faced a stalemate around the resumption of denuclearization negotiations in the months following the inauguration of the Biden administration. Contrary to the conventional wisdom of those who expected North Korea to welcome Biden with provocations, North Korea has refrained from crisis instigation as a means by which to break the stalemate. The Biden administration’s affirmation of the Pyongyang Declaration and offers for dialogue have gone unanswered in Pyongyang, despite the Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to jumpstart talks. Even if the United States and North Korea return to negotiations, the fundamental impasse between the two countries over North Korea’s denuclearization appears impossible to overcome.