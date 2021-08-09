PS5 & PS4 New Releases – New PS5 & PS4 Games Releasing This Week (August 9-15)

PlayStation, or more specifically PSN, has accidentally leaked a big new PS4 game that will presumably be revealed in the near future. As it often does, Twitter account "PSN Releases," a bot that has some level of back-end access to PSN, has relayed word that a game called Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was uploaded to the PS4 PSN in Asia under the id CUSA27401. What this game is, remains to be seen, but we do know it's from Square Enix, the makers of Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and many other award-winning franchises, including some that are synonymous with PlayStation. How do we know this? Because Square Enix trademarked both Voice of Cards and The Isle Dragon Roars in the past. In other words, either this is a Square Enix game or Square Enix needs to get its lawyers on the phone.