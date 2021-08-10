Cancel
Oakland, CA

Delta Variant Worries Remain as Students Return to School in Oakland

By Melissa Colorado
NBC Bay Area
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday marked the first time in more than a year-and-a-half that thousands of Oakland students returned to the classroom. Safety measures are in place and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond even stopped by some classrooms to check on how students were adjusting. However, many parents are wondering if the state will pass a vaccine mandate for all teachers given the rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant.

