MOVE-A-THON (MAT):. This active event happens every fall. It gives the children an opportunity to contribute to fundraising for their school through gathering pledges or donations for their run. Also, the event encourages “active” kids as everyone wants to see how many laps they can complete. It’s an exciting day and fun for everyone as there are typically many parents present to cheer for the kids. More information on the Move-a-Thon page.