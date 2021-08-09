Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason: ‘Jobs are open’ in Auburn’s secondary

AUBURN—Entering his first fall camp at Auburn, defensive coordinator Derek Mason has a good problem on his hands. Mason is in charge of a Tigers’ defense that doesn’t lack for talent, especially in the secondary. Auburn already had two proven standouts in safety Smoke Monday and cornerback Roger McCreary along with a handful of others like cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett and safety Ladarius Tennison who have shined at times.