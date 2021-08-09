Healy mother and son plead guilty to animal cruelty charges

A Healy mother and son have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after malnourished and deceased sled dogs and livestock were found abandoned on their property in 2020. After reaching an agreement with the state, Laura Jane Knowles, 48, pleaded guilty on July 29 to one count of cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor. The remaining eight counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.