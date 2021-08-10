What we need to see in first promo!

Over the last few years, Netflix has really stepped it up when it comes to their original movies and He’s All That is hoping to be another shining example of that. Starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, He’s All That is a remake of the 90s classic She’s All That except the genders have been swapped. This time, Padgett Sawyer (Rae) makes a bet with her friends that she can turn one of the nerdiest boys in school, Cameron Kweller (Buchanan), into the next prom king. The movie has the perfect amount of humor, sass, and drama. The movie was directed by Mark Waters who directed Mean Girls, which means that the expectations for the project are even higher than usual. Now that the trailer has officially been released, the buzz around the movie is starting to grow and lots of people are looking forward to seeing if it lives up to the hype. Here’s what we learned from the trailer for He’s All That.